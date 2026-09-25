Rs 1,936 cr allotted for Arakkonam-Renigunta railway line expansion

The project will add two more lines to the Arakkonam-Renigunta section, which forms part of the Mumbai-Chennai High-Density Network and is already operating at around 120% of its line capacity. The section is also an important link for freight movement towards Ennore and Andhra Pradesh. The additional lines are expected to provide capacity for 7.21 million tonnes of additional freight traffic annually.

The route is important for connecting the Kudgi and Rayalaseema power plants with Ennore and for transporting automobiles to various parts of the country. It will also improve connectivity to key economic centres, including SIDCO Tiruvallur, SIPCOT Ranipet and cement industries in and around Arakkonam. The project is estimated to result in annual logistics cost savings of around Rs. 110 crore.