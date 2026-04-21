Rs 1.93 lakh cash found strewn on road in Edappadi

In Edappadi in Salem, where AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is in the fray, election officials recovered Rs 1.93 lakh in Rs 500 notes found scattered across a road.

Acting on a tip-off received at the election control room about alleged cash distribution to voters, a team rushed to the location near Jalakandapuram and was startled to find currency notes strewn across the stretch.