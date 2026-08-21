Rs 17,958 cr Ennore-Mamallapuram Road project picks up pace, land acquisition intensified

What is the estimated cost of the Ennore-Mamallapuram road project?

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Tamil Nadu Highways Department is executing the 132.87-km Chennai Peripheral Road from Ennore to Mamallapuram at an estimated cost of Rs 17,958 crore. The project is being implemented in five packages.

As part of the first phase, work is under way on the 25-km stretch between Kattupalli and Panchetti, and officials are reviewing its progress. One package covering the 26.10-km stretch between Thatchur and the Tiruvallur bypass has already been completed.