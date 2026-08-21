Rs 17,958 cr Ennore-Mamallapuram Road project picks up pace, land acquisition intensified

CHENNAI: Land acquisition for the proposed Ennore-Mamallapuram road is being expedited as part of the Chennai Peripheral Road project, which is aimed at easing traffic congestion in Chennai and providing a smoother route for heavy vehicles from Ennore Port to various parts of Tamil Nadu.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Tamil Nadu Highways Department is executing the 132.87-km Chennai Peripheral Road from Ennore to Mamallapuram at an estimated cost of Rs 17,958 crore. The project is being implemented in five packages.
As part of the first phase, work is under way on the 25-km stretch between Kattupalli and Panchetti, and officials are reviewing its progress. One package covering the 26.10-km stretch between Thatchur and the Tiruvallur bypass has already been completed.
The government has now decided to acquire certain wet and dry agricultural lands in the Eekadu Kandigai area of Tiruvallur district under the Tamil Nadu Highways Act.
The Highways Department has issued a notification inviting objections from landowners. Those with objections can submit them in writing within 30 days at the SIDCO branch office premises in the Ambattur Industrial Estate, Chennai.
The authorities are also reviewing various requirements and support needed by the contractor executing the Ennore-Mamallapuram road project.
Officials said the remaining works are expected to be completed and opened to traffic within a year. They added that several major roads in Chennai are also planned to be upgraded into world-class six-lane roads to significantly ease traffic congestion.