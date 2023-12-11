Rs 17.60 crore relief materials distributed: TN govt

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday claimed that it had received relief material worth Rs 17.60 crore from 34 districts and distributed them to the people affected by cyclone Michaung in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur.

A release issued by the State government said that relief material, including 10,77,000 drinking water bottles, 3,02,165 bread packets, 13,08,847 packets of biscuits, 73.4 tonnes of milk powder, 4,35,000 kg of rice, 23,220 kg of urad dhal and cooking ingredients were received from 34 districts in the State.

The collected relief materials were distributed to cyclone-affected people in the 15 zones of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Avadi and Tambaram corporations, and Kundrathur municipality.

The release from the State government said that relief material worth nearly Rs 50 lakhs collected through NGOs using an exclusive WhatsApp number was also being dispatched to areas requiring assistance.