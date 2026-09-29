Rs 17 cr hashish oil seized in Tuticorin, 4 held; Ganja worth 1.2 cr ganja seized at airport

The arrested individuals are all residents of Tuticorin.

Police officers seized the hashish (ganja) oil along with the vehicle used for transportation.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

The police is currently interrogating the accused to trace the source of the hashish oil in Coimbatore, and identify the alleged international syndicate members waiting for the consignment in Maldives.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, K M Guru Rajesh, Joint Commissioner of Customs Chennai International Airport, in an official release here, said that based on passenger profiling, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Chennai Customs intercepted an Indian female passenger, who had arrived at Chennai International Airport from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The passenger attempted to exit through the green channel without making any declaration to Customs.

Upon detailed examination of her checked-in baggage, four transparent airtight packets containing dried greenish-brown flowering and fruiting tops of a plant, suspected to be high-grade hydroponically cultivated Cannabis (Ganja), were recovered.