Rs 150/hour minimum wage, protection law in TN, demand domestic workers’ trust

The demands include strengthening and adequately funding the Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Board, introducing written employment agreements between domestic workers and employers, and providing protection against violence, harassment and exploitation.

The trusts have also called for accessible grievance redressal mechanisms, legal aid and the right of domestic workers to organise themselves and join workers’ organisations. The demand aims to highlight the rights, dignity and contributions of domestic workers, most of whom are women from economically marginalised communities.

The trusts have sought periodic revisions to the proposed minimum wage to account for inflation. They have also called for comprehensive social security coverage that includes part-time, live-in, migrant and elderly domestic workers, ensuring that no category is excluded from welfare benefits.