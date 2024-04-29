Rs 1.5 crore worth gold robbed at Gun point: Two arrested in Muthapudupet near Avadi

CHENNAI: About two weeks after a gun wielding gang escaped with Rs 1.5 crore worth gold jewels from a store in Muthapudupet near Avadi, a special team of Avadi City police secured two accused on Monday.

The arrested persons are identified as R Dinesh Kumar (26) and Shetanram (25) - both natives of Rajasthan.

Police sources said that the arrested duo harboured the main accused when they did recce and also aided their escape.

Both were apprehended on Sunday at Palavavedu area with some cash and jewellery items.

Police said that they have seized 3 kg of gold, silver items and over Rs 3 lakh cash from them.

Dinesh Kumar was working as a caretaker in a relative's family in Sowcarpet for the last six years while Shetanram was working in Avadi.

All the accused involved in the Dacoity act stayed at Barracks road, Periamedu at a rental room of Shetanaram and were provided with support for basic needs by both Dinesh Kumar and Shetanaram, police investigations revealed.

Meanwhile, a special team is camped in Rajasthan to secure the main accused who carried out the gun point robbery.

On April 15, the gang entered the shop in the pretext of buying jewels and threatened the owner with guns and escaped with the jewels

The owner, Prakash Pukkaram (33) has been running a gold jewellery store cum pawn shop - Krishna Jewellers at Ellaiamman Nagar, Muthapudupet for the last four years.

They attacked Prakash and tied him up in a chair while they wiped off all the gold jewellery and cash in the locker and made their escape. The suspects were caught in the CCTV inside the pawn shop.