Rs 1.5 crore seized from two in Erode

COIMBATORE: Income Tax officials are questioning two employees of a jewellery-making unit in Coimbatore after police seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash from their car in Perundurai in Erode.
The seizure was made during a routine vehicle check near SIPCOT in Perundurai on Thursday night.
Police signalled a Maharashtra-registered car to stop, but it sped away.
Acting swiftly, the police chased and intercepted the vehicle at the four-road junction on Chennimalai Road near the Perundurai bus stand. During a search of the car, police found bundles of cash amounting to Rs 1.5 crore.
The occupants were identified as Swapnil Nagen, 35, and Akshay, 37, both from Maharashtra.
As they allegedly failed to produce documents explaining the source of the cash or its intended destination, the police seized the money and handed over the two men to Income Tax officials for a detailed inquiry.