The agency has booked DMK general secretary and former minister Duraimurugan, and 17 public servants, including serving and retired officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD), and 10 private individuals and entities.

The FIR also refers to a scientific assessment by Terraqua UAV Solutions, which found violations in excavation area and depth. Further, a post-mining drone survey of four quarries — Echambadi, Kandaneri, Madhavaperumal Koil and Oruvanthoor — reportedly detected mining beyond the leased areas and variations in excavation depth, it said.

The FIR estimates that illegal extraction at four quarries alone resulted in the wrongful gain of Rs 1,427.34 crore.

The case originated from a report that the ED submitted to the State police chief on June 13, 2024, alleging illegal mining at 28 quarry sites in collusion with WRD officials. The then government authorised a detailed inquiry in December 2025, but the case was registered on November 5.