Rs 14 crore released for annual day functions in TN govt schools

CHENNAI: Continuing the trend of conducting annual day functions in all State-run schools, which only began in 2023-24 academic year, the Directorate of School Education has allocated Rs 14 crore.

Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, during the assembly session in 2024, had requested a grant to conduct annual day functions in government schools.

So, to conduct the event this year, Rs 14.60 crore has been allocated for students. The funds, as per students’ ratio, have been credited to the bank account of the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of each district.

“This is the first time, after an official directive and fund allocation, an annual day event was held in government schools last year. Earlier, the event was conducted as per interest of the school head only,” said a Tamil teacher of government higher secondary school in Kancheepuram.

Meanwhile, the education department recently released Rs 57.8 crore to upgrade hi-tech labs in 175 government higher secondary schools in the first phase. Over 56,000 computers will be upgraded along with necessary hardware. For each device, Rs 48,000 has been earmarked. For this, a tender will be floated by the TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.

A similar upgradation will be held in two more phases for which an overall Rs 270 crore is planned as expenditure.