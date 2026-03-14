Rs 13,077-crore Udangudi plant comes alive

CHENNAI: In a major boost for power generation ahead of summer setting in the State, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated Unit-1 of the newly established 2×660 MW supercritical thermal power plant at Udangudi in Thoothukudi.
The Rs 13,077-crore project initiated by the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) has started electricity generation, officials said.
The Udangudi project comprises two 660 MW units and was implemented by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). It also features a captive port to ferry coal to the plant, a desalination plant to avoid using water drawn from the ground or the Tamirabarani river.
Sources in the TNPGCL said that it has planned to achieve the commercial operation in June after stepping up generation to achieve its full load. “We are planning to use the generation from the plant to meet the summer demand until the commencement of the wind power season in June. After that, we will go for commercial operation declaration (COD),” said a senior official, adding that at present the plant generates 400 MW. “We will step up generation to achieve the full load in the next 45 days and then go for the CoD,” he said.
The supercritical thermal power plants operate at higher temperatures and are about 5-6percent more efficient than conventional thermal plants, which helps reduce fuel costs and improve efficiency.
It is the first project in Tamil Nadu to be integrated with a dedicated coastal port facility for coal supply. From the handling terminal located about 9 km from the coast, coal will be transported to the plant through a fully enclosed conveyor belt
The power plant also has a captive port to ferry coal & a desalination plant to avoid using water drawn from the ground or the Tamirabarani river
system at 2,000 tonnes per hour, which will reduce transportation costs and ensure environmentally safe fuel handling.
Officials said the plant requires only 0.50 to 0.55 kg of coal to generate one unit of electricity, which would help reduce CO2 emissions by about 25–30percent.
The entire water requirement of the plant, including for cooling towers, boilers and staff quarters, will be met through a 13 MLD desalination plant located within the power complex.