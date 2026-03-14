Rs 13,077-crore Udangudi plant comes alive

Sources in the TNPGCL said that it has planned to achieve the commercial operation in June after stepping up generation to achieve its full load. “We are planning to use the generation from the plant to meet the summer demand until the commencement of the wind power season in June. After that, we will go for commercial operation declaration (COD),” said a senior official, adding that at present the plant generates 400 MW. “We will step up generation to achieve the full load in the next 45 days and then go for the CoD,” he said.

The supercritical thermal power plants operate at higher temperatures and are about 5-6percent more efficient than conventional thermal plants, which helps reduce fuel costs and improve efficiency.