Rs 12K/month for fishers during ban period: EPS

Addressing a public meeting in the Madhavaram Assembly constituency as part of the poll campaign, Palaniswami alleged that the DMK was responsible for handing over Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, leading to issues for fishermen and for allowing projects such as methane extraction in the Cauvery Delta districts. He described the Chief Minister as having betrayed the State's interests.

Palaniswami said the previous AIADMK government had enhanced relief assistance for fishermen under the fishing ban. He said the relief amount, currently Rs 8,000 during the annual fishing ban period, would be increased to Rs 12,000 if the AIADMK returned to power.