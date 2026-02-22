Rs 12K/month for fishers during ban period: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday accused the DMK and Chief Minister MK Stalin of betraying Tamil Nadu, alleging that the ruling party had compromised the State’s interests and failed to deliver on its promises.
Addressing a public meeting in the Madhavaram Assembly constituency as part of the poll campaign, Palaniswami alleged that the DMK was responsible for handing over Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, leading to issues for fishermen and for allowing projects such as methane extraction in the Cauvery Delta districts. He described the Chief Minister as having betrayed the State's interests.
Palaniswami said the previous AIADMK government had enhanced relief assistance for fishermen under the fishing ban. He said the relief amount, currently Rs 8,000 during the annual fishing ban period, would be increased to Rs 12,000 if the AIADMK returned to power.
The former Chief Minister alleged that the DMK was running an anti-people administration with little concern for public welfare. Claiming that corruption was widespread, he accused the ruling party of plundering public resources and said the AIADMK had always remained people-centric in its governance.
Palaniswami further alleged that the DMK government had burdened Tamil Nadu with a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore. He said the public was keenly awaiting the next Assembly elections to vote the DMK out of power and expressed confidence that the AIADMK would emerge victorious in a majority of constituencies.
Criticising the law and order situation, he claimed that ganja and other narcotic substances had become easily accessible to the youth in the State under the present dispensation.
He also said that he had repeatedly invited the Chief Minister for a public debate to compare the schemes implemented during the AIADMK regime with those announced by the DMK government, but there had been no response so far.
The AIADMK leader alleged that the DMK government had announced the Rs 5,000 assistance for women only due to pressure from the opposition.
He accused the ruling party of failing to fulfil key electoral promises, including waiving students’ education loans, abolishing NEET, and providing LPG subsidies.