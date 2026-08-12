Rs 12,643 crore for G Ram G; Rs 100 cr for Vetri job scheme: TN Minister Anand

The allocation comprises Rs 7,586 crore as the Centre's 60 per cent share and Rs 5,057 crore as the State's 40 per cent contribution. The scheme, implemented from 2026, provides up to 125 days of guaranteed employment, replacing the earlier 100-day provision, Anand said.

"The continued need for the scheme in rural Tamil Nadu, particularly among SC, ST and differently abled workers, has been taken into consideration," he said. Anand said the government would implement the Vetri 150 Days Scheme at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Under the new arrangement, employment under the rural job scheme will be suspended for up to 60 days during peak agricultural seasons to ensure adequate labour for farm operations. The scheme will also focus on creating durable and productive community assets.