Rs 1.14 L unaccounted cash seized from Highways Department office in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths seized an unaccounted cash of Rs 1.14 lakh from the office of the Superintendent Engineer of Highways Department in Thanjavur during a raid from Friday that lasted till Saturday early hours.

It is said, on information that the highways department officials demanded huge amount from the contractors for Deepavali festival celebration, the DVAC sleuths headed by the ADSP Ramachandran rushed to the highways department office at Kumbakonam on Friday at 6 pm and conducted a surprise raid at the office off of the Superintendent Engineer Kanthasamy who organised a meeting in Tiruchy on October 17 for land acquisition in which the divisional engineers took part where he was said to have instructed the contractors to get him amount.

The team which conducted the raid seized an unaccounted cash of Rs 46,000 from the office of the engineer Kanthasamy. The team also seized an amount of Rs 68,500 from six officials and contractors.