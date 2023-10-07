Rs 11,239 cr worth works to be undertaken under 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar scheme'

CHENNAI: The state government would undertake works worth Rs 11,239 crore in all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar scheme this year.

A decision to this effect was taken at the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the state secretariat on Saturday.

According to an official release issued by the state government, about 788 works worth Rs 11,239 crore and covering all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state would be taken up in the 2023-24 financial year under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar (Chief Minister in Your Constituency) scheme.

The works were sanctioned in the high-level meeting, which also decided to take up 203 works worth Rs 5,901 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Announced in the State Assembly under rule 110 of the House, the CM wrote to all MLAs of the State Assembly on August 22, 2022, asking them to furnish a list of ten major requests pending for long in their constituency to the respective district collectors.

Based on the inputs received from the MLAs, the district-level committees headed by district collectors recommended 1, 896 works to the government, which, in turn, forwarded them to respective departments and collected reports on the same.

A committee headed by the state chief secretary, which finalizes the works, gave its sanction after categorising the ongoing projects and works required to be taken up in the current fiscal.

State sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, chief secretary Shiv Das Meena and other officials took part in the meeting.