Rs 1,000 under KMUT scheme will be credited this month: CM Vijay

CHENNAI: The Rs 1,000 provided under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) Scheme would be credited to women beneficiaries during May, assured Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday.
In an official statement, the new administration headed by the TVK has decided to continue the monthly financial assistance for the time being while reviewing the scheme introduced by the previous DMK regime.
Chief Minister Vijay directed officials to ensure that the amount is credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts at the earliest during the month.
The assurance comes amid demands from DMK president MK Stalin to continue key welfare programmes launched when he was the chief minister, including the monthly assistance scheme benefiting around 1.31 crore women.
Under the previous DMK government, beneficiaries received Rs 1,000 on the 15th of every month. Ahead of the Assembly election announcement, the then government had credited Rs 3,000 in advance covering the February, March, and April instalments.
Following the change in government, the TVK administration has initiated a review of welfare schemes implemented during the previous regime, including the KMUT scheme.