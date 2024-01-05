Rs 1,000 to be given for Pongal with gift hamper: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief minister M K Stalin has announced that Rs 1,000 would be disbursed along with the Pongal gift hamper to ration card holders in the state in view of the harvest festival.

He also announced that the state government would credit the monthly Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai honorarium in the accounts of 1.15 crore women beneficiaries in advance on January 10 in view of the Pongal festival.