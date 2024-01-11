Rs 1,000 given for Pongal despite financial crisis: Nehru

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin sanctioned funds to provide Rs 1,000 to all the cardholders as part of Pongal gift hamper despite the state reeling under a financial crunch as it was felt essential during the festival time, said Local Administration Minister KN Nehru here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after releasing fish fingerlings into the Cauvery at Upper Anicut in Tiruchy, the Minister said, the state is committed to serve the poor and so the Chief Minister Stalin was very particular in ensuring to uplift the life of the people.

“Despite a financial instability in the state, every cardholder has been disbursed Rs 1,000 along with the Pongal package,” he Minister said.

On water stagnation in Chennai during rains, the Minister said the problem was there only in those areas where metro rail works were going on. He said that the Municipal Administration department has been initiating all preventive measures during the rainy season with proper fund allocation. Earlier, the Minister inaugurated the releasing of 4.50 lakh fish fingerlings into the Cauvery under River Ranching Programme.

The programme targets 40 lakh fish fingerlings release into the Cauvery, Bhavani, Tamirabarani and Vaigai rivers in the state.