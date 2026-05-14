Rs 1,000 under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme will be credited in May, assures CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Wednesday assured that Rs 1,000 under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme (KMUT) would be credited to women beneficiaries during May.
In a statement from the Government the new administration has decided to continue the monthly financial assistance for the time being while reviewing the scheme introduced by the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime.
The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the amount is credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts at the earliest during the month.
The assurance comes amid demands from DMK, which urged the new government to continue key welfare programmes launched during the previous regime, including the monthly assistance scheme benefiting around 1.31 crore women.
Under the earlier DMK government, beneficiaries received Rs 1,000 on the 15th of every month. Ahead of the Assembly election announcement, the then government had credited Rs 3,000 in advance covering the February, March and April instalments.
Following the change in government, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) administration has initiated a review of welfare schemes implemented during the previous regime, including the KMUT scheme.