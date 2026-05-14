Rs 1,000 assistance credited under Pudhumaipen, Tamil Pudhalvan schemes

CHENNAI: The Pudhumaipen Scheme and Tamil Pudhalvan Scheme, introduced during the previous DMK regime for students pursuing higher education in Tamil Nadu, are continuing under the present TVK government led by C Joseph Vijay.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, under the schemes, students from government schools pursuing higher education are provided monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000.
Following the change in government, questions had emerged among students and the public over whether welfare schemes introduced by the previous regime would continue under the new administration.
During the Assembly session on Wednesday, Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin urged the government to continue the key welfare schemes launched during the DMK rule.
Responding to the demand, Chief Minister Vijay assured the House that major welfare initiatives beneficial to the public would continue irrespective of the previous government that introduced them.
In this backdrop, the monthly Rs 1,000 assistance under the Pudhumaipen and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes has now been credited to the bank accounts of eligible students.