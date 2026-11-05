Rs 100 veg kit scheme faces stock shortage, allegations of preferential distribution

Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj inaugurated the ‘Vetri Special Vegetable Pack’ scheme at Anna Nagar here, under which 10 varieties of vegetables are being sold for Rs 100 each at 218 selected cooperative outlets across the State from November 5 to 7.

Talking to reporters after the launch, the Minister initially said consumers could purchase any number of packs. However, Registrar of Cooperative Societies G Latha, who was seated beside him, immediately signalled that only one pack could be issued per person. The Minister subsequently clarified that families could purchase packs according to their requirements.

The department’s operational guidelines, however, explicitly restrict purchases to one pack per consumer. The Minister also said the government was procuring vegetables directly from farmers to keep prices affordable by eliminating intermediaries.