Rs 100 veg kit scheme faces stock shortage, allegations of preferential distribution

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s Deepavali special vegetable sale came under a cloud of complaints on Thursday, with consumers alleging that stocks ran out within hours of its launch and officials allowed select buyers to purchase multiple packs despite a one-pack-per-person restriction.
Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj inaugurated the ‘Vetri Special Vegetable Pack’ scheme at Anna Nagar here, under which 10 varieties of vegetables are being sold for Rs 100 each at 218 selected cooperative outlets across the State from November 5 to 7.
Talking to reporters after the launch, the Minister initially said consumers could purchase any number of packs. However, Registrar of Cooperative Societies G Latha, who was seated beside him, immediately signalled that only one pack could be issued per person. The Minister subsequently clarified that families could purchase packs according to their requirements.
The department’s operational guidelines, however, explicitly restrict purchases to one pack per consumer. The Minister also said the government was procuring vegetables directly from farmers to keep prices affordable by eliminating intermediaries.
The scheme soon faced questions over its implementation, with a sizeable number of consumers turning up at the outlet shortly after the launch. Some were reportedly told by officials that sufficient packs were unavailable, leaving them disappointed.
V Balaraman, a resident of Anna Nagar, said he had waited nearly an hour to obtain a pack. He alleged that officials were accepting payments of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 from certain buyers and allowing them to take away multiple packs, while others struggled to secure even one.