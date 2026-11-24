Mahesh was arrested on October 26 in connection with a case involving allegations of cheating private schools of over Rs 100 crore. After the Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act dismissed his bail petition on November 10, he approached the Madras High Court seeking bail.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan, State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan informed the court that petitions have been filed seeking the custody of Mahesh, and his co-accused, Muthukumar and Saravanan, for interrogation and orders are expected on November 25.

Appearing for Mahesh, senior advocates Neeraj Kishan Kaul and P Wilson argued that bail could not be denied merely because the police had sought custodial interrogation. There was no evidence of monetary transactions for granting recognition to private schools or that Mahesh had collected money, they submitted, pointing out that no cash had been seized from his residence.