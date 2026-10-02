Rs 100-crore school approval fraud: ED books money laundering case

The agency registered the case based on an FIR filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police and initiated its investigation a few weeks ago, sources said, adding that the central agency would dig deep into the financial activities of the former minister, and his family members and friends.

The development comes days after Arasakumar was granted default bail by the Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases in Chennai on Tuesday (September 29).

The court granted bail after the CCB failed to file its final report within the stipulated 90-day period.