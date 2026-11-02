Rs 100 crore private schools case: CCB gets DMK leader Anbil Mahesh in custody for interrogation

After hearing both sides, the judge permitted the CCB to take Mahesh into custody from 1 pm on November 2 until 5 pm on November 4.

The judge directed the police to obtain medical fitness certificates from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital before and after the interrogation. The court also permitted advocate PK Babu, representing Mahesh, to remain present during the interrogation, provided he stays at a distance where he cannot hear the questions or answers.

The interrogation must be video-recorded, and Anbil Mahesh can meet his advocate for 10 minutes every evening during the custody period.

The judge further directed the police not to subject him to any physical or mental harassment and to produce him before the court in good health.

The bail petition and the plea seeking the return of the electronic devices seized from him will be heard on November 5.