Rs 100 crore land grabbing case: Madras HC adjourns MR Vijayabhaskar's anticipatory bail plea after arrest

CHENNAI: As the former minister MR Vijayabhaskar of AIADMK was arrested by the CB-CID related to the case of allegedly threatening a businessman grabbing Rs 100 crore worth of land, the Madras High Court adjourned his anticipatory bail petition.

Justice G Jayachandran directed the government advocate to get instructions from the State regarding the anticipatory bail petition moved by the former minister.

The matter was posted to Thursday for further submission.

Karur police registered a complaint against MR Vijayabhaskar, his brother MR Sekar and others based on the complaint lodged by Prakash, a businessman, alleging that the former minister threatened him for grabbing 22 acres land at Thoranakkalpatti, at Karur worth Rs 100 crore.

The investigation was later transferred to CB-CID.

Since, the former minister apprehended arrest he moved an anticipatory bail before Karur district court which was dismissed.

Subsequently, another anticipatory bail petition was moved before the High Court.

The former minister submitted that it is a fabricated, ill motivated case foisted against him for political vendetta.

It is also submitted that he didn't possess any documents connecting to the allegation, his political rivals roped him to the false case without any ample material and evidence.

MR Vijayabhaskar also submitted that his 84 year old father is now hospitalized for a surgery at Coimbatore, as a dutiful son he wanted to be with his father during his critical stage, said the former minister.

Hence, he sought to grant anticipatory bail.

It may be noted that the CB-CID have arrested MR Vijayabhaskar at Kerala on Tuesday, after he went missing for few weeks.