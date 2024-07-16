Rs 100 crore land grab case: CB-CID team arrests ex-minister MR Vijayabhaskar from Kerala

CHENNAI: Absconding former AIADMK Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar has been arrested from Kerala by a special police team from Tamil Nadu's Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) in relation to a Rs 100 crore land grabbing case filed in Karur, sources said.

The former transport minister, who was missing for the past few weeks, has been on the police radar in the case related to threatening a businessman to grab his Rs 100 crore worth property.

Prakash, a businessman from Karur, had lodged a complaint on May 11, and named the ex-minister in it claiming that he along with seven others had encroached and grabbed a property spanning over 22 acres of land worth Rs 100 crore using counterfeit documents.

The Karur Town Police had then registered a case in June against the seven persons under 8 different sections and initiated an investigation.

Following this, Vijayabhaskar had filed an anticipatory bail petition which was then rejected by the District Sessions Court in Karur. He was reported to be missing since then.

The CB-CID team which launched a manhunt for Vijayabhaskar had even visited north India recently, in light of reports stating that he had fled there.

This month, the Vangal Police in Karur registered a case against the ex-minister and two others under six sections in connection with the same matter.

Last week, the CB-CID conducted raids at the Karur and Chennai residences of Vijayabhaskar. His office and the homes of his brother and his aides were searched, too.

