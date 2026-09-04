Rs 10 lakh reward for drug-free villages: CM Vijay

A sum of Rs 5 crore has been allotted annually for the scheme, and 50 villages will be rewarded each year, according to an official note. The scheme is part of the government's initiatives to fight against drug abuse.

"Tamil Nadu is not only taking a leading role in implementing strict measures against the manufacturing, transportation and sale of illegal drugs but also taking all fruitful efforts to reduce the demand by creating awareness against drug abuse among the public, specifically youth and students," according to the police.