Rs 10 lakh reward for drug-free villages: CM Vijay

CHENNAI: The State government will be awarding villages that work to curb drug abuse a Rs 10 lakh cash prize every year, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced in the Assembly on Thursday.
A sum of Rs 5 crore has been allotted annually for the scheme, and 50 villages will be rewarded each year, according to an official note. The scheme is part of the government's initiatives to fight against drug abuse.
"Tamil Nadu is not only taking a leading role in implementing strict measures against the manufacturing, transportation and sale of illegal drugs but also taking all fruitful efforts to reduce the demand by creating awareness against drug abuse among the public, specifically youth and students," according to the police.
During the DMK regime, Tamil Nadu had established "anti-drug clubs" and "volunteering teams" in educational institutions, an initiative that sought to engage students in anti-drug activities. These clubs were established in every school, college, and educational institution, with their activities monitored and regulated by a district-level committee led by the Collector.
This committee will also include the Superintendent of Police, Chief Educational Officer (CEO), Regional Joint Director (Collegiate Education), District Nodal NSS Programme Officer, Joint Director (Health Department), and Member Secretary, Additional Superintendent of Police (CB-CID).