Rs 10 lakh goods seized in Sri Lanka smuggling bid near Mandapam

The successive seizures of smuggled goods from the Maraikayarpattinam beach area have caused a stir in the locality
CHENNAI: Coastal guards seized smuggled goods worth Rs 10 lakh from a boat that was attempting to transport them to Sri Lanka on March 3, according to Daily Thanthi.

The raid was conducted by Q Branch police and Mandapam customs officials in a grove at Maraikayarpattinam, near Mandapam in the Ramanathapuram district.

During the operation, officials seized goods worth Rs 10 lakh, including 22,400 painkillers, soaps, cosmetics, and two boat engines, which had been stashed there for smuggling to Sri Lanka.

The seized items were taken to the Mandapam customs office for further investigation.

