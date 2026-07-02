Rs 1 crore waiting hall for 2,000 devotees coming up at Tiruchendur Murugan temple

Hall to include basic amenities

To address the growing crowd, a grand waiting hall is being built exclusively for devotees opting for the Rs 100 special darshan queue. The new facility will have the capacity to accommodate around 2,000 devotees at a time, providing them with a comfortable space while waiting for darshan. In addition to seating arrangements, the hall will be equipped with drinking water and restroom facilities to improve the overall experience for pilgrims visiting the temple. Officials said the project has been designed keeping in mind the convenience of devotees during peak seasons, when waiting times are considerably longer.