Rs 1 crore waiting hall for 2,000 devotees coming up at Tiruchendur Murugan temple

CHENNAI: A new waiting hall capable of accommodating 2,000 devotees at a time is being constructed at the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple to improve facilities for pilgrims using the Rs 100 special darshan queue.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Rs 1 crore project is progressing rapidly and has been directed to be completed before the upcoming Avani festival.
The Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple, the second of Lord Murugan's six abodes (Arupadaiveedu), is one of Tamil Nadu's most prominent spiritual tourism destinations. The temple is also regarded as an important centre for performing pariharam rituals and attracts thousands of devotees from across the State and neighbouring regions throughout the year. Numerous weddings are conducted at the temple on auspicious Muhurtham days, while the footfall of devotees increases significantly during weekends, public holidays and major religious festivals. With the steady rise in pilgrim numbers, the need for improved amenities has become increasingly important.
To address the growing crowd, a grand waiting hall is being built exclusively for devotees opting for the Rs 100 special darshan queue. The new facility will have the capacity to accommodate around 2,000 devotees at a time, providing them with a comfortable space while waiting for darshan. In addition to seating arrangements, the hall will be equipped with drinking water and restroom facilities to improve the overall experience for pilgrims visiting the temple. Officials said the project has been designed keeping in mind the convenience of devotees during peak seasons, when waiting times are considerably longer.
Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Ramesh, has directed officials to complete the construction before the commencement of the Avani festival. Temple Trustee Arulmurugan recently inspected the progress of the works and reviewed the pace of construction to ensure the project is completed on schedule. Devotees have welcomed the initiative, expressing happiness that a dedicated waiting facility is being created for those standing in the Rs 100 special darshan queue. They said the new hall would provide much-needed relief, particularly during festival seasons when large crowds gather at the temple.