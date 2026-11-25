According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Rules, 2026, comprising 220 provisions, will come into force across the country from January 1, 2027, replacing the existing 1937 rules.

What are the restrictions around airports?

Shining laser beams within an 18-km radius of airports has been prohibited to prevent pilots from being distracted. Restrictions have also been imposed on installing bright lights within a 9-km radius of airports, as they could confuse pilots.

Further, open dumping of meat waste and garbage, along with other activities that attract birds, has been prohibited within a 10-km radius of airport boundaries to prevent bird strikes during take off and landing.