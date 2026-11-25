CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has introduced new rules of imposing fines up to Rs 1 crore or imprisonment of up to two years for activities that threaten aircraft safety, including shining laser beams near airports and dumping garbage in areas surrounding them.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Rules, 2026, comprising 220 provisions, will come into force across the country from January 1, 2027, replacing the existing 1937 rules.
Shining laser beams within an 18-km radius of airports has been prohibited to prevent pilots from being distracted. Restrictions have also been imposed on installing bright lights within a 9-km radius of airports, as they could confuse pilots.
Further, open dumping of meat waste and garbage, along with other activities that attract birds, has been prohibited within a 10-km radius of airport boundaries to prevent bird strikes during take off and landing.
Violations will attract penalties across 10 levels, depending on the nature of the offence. The maximum penalty is a fine of Rs 1 crore or imprisonment for up to two years.
Officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry said passenger safety was the priority and that bird strikes had been a concern due to activities such as the use of laser beams and the dumping of garbage and meat waste around airports.
Airport authorities and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have been empowered to impose fines and initiate legal action against those violating the rules.