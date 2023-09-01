RPL scheme to be extended to crafts persons in State

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) scheme will be extended to crafts persons in traditional arts and crafts across the State to enhance employability and entrepreneurial opportunities. Accordingly, they would be identified and trained to become certified workers

RPL refers to an assessment process used to evaluate a person’s existing skill sets, knowledge and experience gained either by formal, non-formal or informal learning.

The objective of RPL, which was implemented by the state-owned Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), is to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce in the State to the standardised National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

A senior official from the Special Programme Implementation Department told DT Next that the aim of the RPL is also to enhance the employability opportunities of an individual and to provide alternative routes to higher education besides providing opportunities for reducing inequalities based on favouring certain forms of knowledge over others.

Stating that at present the RPL has been implemented including in construction, apparel, automobile, gem and jewellery, and logistics sectors, he said bringing the efficient crafts persons in the State into RPL was to give them a new lease of life.

“TNSDC has so far certified over 58,000 workers under RPL in various sectors,” he said.

Pointing out that based on the records crafts persons will be mobilised, the official said “This involves activities that identify and mobilise potential candidates who are skilled and semi-skilled but uncertified”.

“After identifying the persons, counselling and pre-screening potential candidates are counselled on how the certification will transform their lives”, he said adding “Pre-screening helps to ascertain job roles based on prior knowledge and existing skills”.

The official said candidates are provided orientation that includes domain-specific training, soft skills training and entrepreneurship.

“Certification once assessed, successful candidates are awarded RPL certification by TNSDC”, he added.

He said the RPL programme will also be extended to entrepreneurs who manage community skill schools in rural areas as a part of the “Vazhndhu Kattuvom” (We will show how to live), Project is an innovative World Bank assisted Project that aims at rural transformation.