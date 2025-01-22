RPF team rescues 10 homeless persons from Tiruchy railway station, ensures shelter at NGOs

TIRUCHY: The RPF team which went on patrolling at the railway station in Tiruchy on Monday night rescued as many as 10 including four homeless persons and lodged them at homes run by NGOs, on Tuesday.

As per the instructions of the Divisional Senior Commissioner of RPF Abishek and monitored by Assistant Commissioner Pramod Nair, a team of RPF personnel conducted a patrol across Tiruchy Junction railway station and the team found nine homeless persons and one mentally challenged person in the platforms and they were rescued.

Among the rescued persons Chauhar (23), a mentally challenged person from Uttar Pradesh was handed over to the home for mentally ill persons while the other rescued persons were handed over to an Old Age home run by Sree Trust.

The Senior Commissioner Abishek lauded the RPF team headed by Inspector Sebastian who helped the homeless find safer place to stay.