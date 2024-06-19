RPF seizes 2 kg gold ornaments from passenger at Villupuram

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Division RPF personnel seized 2 kilograms of raw gold ornaments worth Rs 1.33 crore carried without proper documents. They were handed over to the sales tax intelligence officials in Villupuram on Wednesday for further action.

According to RPF, during the special check against the illegal transportation of banned items at Villupuram railway station, they suspected the movement of a passenger who was holding a lunch bag.

Smelling something fishy, the RPF personnel took him for an inquiry in which he was identified as P Varadarajan (49) from Villupuram, who travelled from Egmore to Villupuram. He was found to be having 2 kg of raw gold ornaments in the lunch bag. The RPF personnel passed on the information to the Joint Commissioner of Sales tax (Intelligence) for further action.

Subsequently, a team of sales tax intelligence officials arrived at the station and measured the gold ornaments which were valued at Rs 1.33 crore.

Since Varadarajan could not produce proper documents for the gold that he was carrying, the officials seized the entire valuables and handed them over to the Cuddalore Sales Tax Intelligence wing for further verification and action.