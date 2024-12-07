RPF officials seize Rs 75 lakh hawala money at Tiruchy railway station

CHENNAI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Tiruchy railway station seized Rs 75 lakh unaccounted money from a passenger on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Arokiyadas (49) from Devakottai in Sivaganga district, said a Maalaimalar report.

Around 2.45 am, RPF officials at the station grew suspicious about a passenger who got down from a train carrying a black bag. They intercepted the man and questioned him, and found his replies unconvincing. This prompted a thorough search of his belongings.

During the search, the RPF team found bundles of unaccounted cash worth Rs 75 lakh. Initial investigations revealed that it is hawala money, the report said, adding that the cash was handed over to the Income Tax Department.

The police have registered case against Arokiyadas and are investigating further.