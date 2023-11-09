RPF head constable Manjunath jumps before train and kills self in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A head cop from the RPF died by suicide by jumping in front of a fast approaching train in Tiruchy on Tuesday. It is said, Manjunath (40), a resident from Pudukkottai working as the head cop in RPF since 2006 in Tiruchy junction railway station.

On Tuesday evening, while Manjunath was on duty at Platform No 1 in the junction railway station, he jumped into Platform No 2 where the Kollam-Chennai Express was moving fast and it ran over him instantly killing him.

On information, the RPF team rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Tiruchy GH. It is said, Manjunath was in a frustration for the past few days and the Tiruchy railway police who registered a case are investigating.

They also conducted an inquiry with the colleagues and the family members. The police also are conducting an investigation into whether he was undergoing any work pressure.