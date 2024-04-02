RPF company lands in Nellai for election duty, 5 more expected

CHENNAI: One company of Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel landed in Tirunelveli from Secunderabad by train for election-related duty, with 5 more set to arrive in the district by April 5.

EC officials had sought the additional protection force as 333 polling booths are considered sensitive in the district. The first company has been sent to Ervadi.

This comes after the district Collector, the election officer, had requested the Election Commission to send in additional troops for the safe conduct of polls. Election officials have been asked to step up vigil in 346 polling booths on the whole in the district.