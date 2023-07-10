Rowdy murder in Mylapore: Revenge for 2003 murder suspected

CHENNAI: A day after the notorious criminal, 'Dokkan' G Raja was hacked to death by a gang in Mylapore, City police have detained six suspects and are questioning them. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Raja was murdered for a murder he was involved in 20 years ago, in 2003.

Raja is said to have plotted a plan for the murder of one Kathiresan of Mylapore in 2003. Kathiresan's sons, who were young then have plotted Raja's murder on Sunday to avenge the murder of their father, police sources said. Mylapore Police are questioning the suspects.

A 50-year-old notorious criminal, 'Dokkan' Raja was allegedly hacked to death by a yet-to-be-identified gang at Pallakuma Nagar in Mylapore on Sunday evening.

Raja was long associated with history-sheeter, CD Mani and was last arrested by the city police in December 2022, after which he came out on bail. At the time of his arrest, media reports stated that Raja was also a functionary with the Tamil Nadu BJP's youth wing.

On Sunday evening, around 7 30 pm, Raja was walking along the bylanes in Pallakuma Nagar near Luz corner to attend a wedding in Santhome when a gang rounded him up and attacked him with weapons. Raja ran for cover in one of the housing quarters and the gang chased him and hacked him to death.

According to the police, Raja has at least 27 pending cases against him since 2001 and most of the offences include attempt to murder cases, extortion and similar cases.