Row with TVK escalates, DMK sets up legal helpline for cadres, social media army

CHENNAI: The principal opposition DMK on Sunday released a list of legal helpline contacts for party cadres and social media supporters facing what it described as 'false complaints' and attempts to suppress democratic criticism against the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led State government.
The move assumes significance amid escalating political exchanges between the ruling TVK government and the DMK over arrests, online criticism and allegations of misuse of police machinery against opposition voices.
In a statement issued by the party headquarters, the DMK referred to the decision announced on May 25 by organising secretary RS Bharathi and legal wing secretary and senior advocate NR Elango.
During the interaction, the leaders had alleged that individuals expressing criticism against the ruling TVK government through democratic means were being targeted through 'false complaints' and intimidation aimed at curbing freedom of expression.
The party said legal assistance would also be extended in cases where baseless allegations and defamatory campaigns were directed against the DMK without evidence.
Senior DMK leaders have, in recent weeks, repeatedly accused the government of attempting to silence dissent through police action and legal pressure targeting party functionaries and social media supporters.
"As democratic opinions are being suppressed through false complaints, party cadres, and social media journalists may approach the listed advocates for appropriate legal assistance," the statement said.
The DMK also released contact details of advocates across multiple districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, and Tiruvannamalai.
The party asked cadres, supporters, and social media activists to send complaints, details, and related information to the legal wing's dedicated email address created for the purpose.