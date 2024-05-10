Row over power outage: BJP's South Chennai SC wing president who threatened EB staff at knifepoint arrested

CHENNAI: Police has arrested the Bharatiya Janata Party's SC wing president who had threatened Electricity Board staff at knifepoint in Pallikaranai on Tuesday over frequent power cuts.

Madanagopal (43) of Pallikaranai, a BJP factionary, was serving as the President of the South Chennai Scheduled Caste wing of the party. On Tuesday night, as there was a lengthy power outage at Balaji Nagar in Pallikaranai, Madanagopal along with his supporters had gone to the EB Sub station in Ram Nagar and argued with the line inspector Kumar (54) on duty.

Police said that during a heated argument with the line inspector, Madanagopal took out a knife and threatened to kill Kumar if power was not restored soon.

Following the incident, Kumar filed a complaint with the Pallikaranai police and the police team who visited the spot arrested Madanagopal.

The BJP functionary was remanded to judicial custody and sent to prison on Wednesday evening.

Police said that Madanagopal was a history-sheeter and had pending cases against him.