Row over paddy bonus flares into CM-FM war of words

At the heart of the row is a letter sent by the Union Expenditure Secretary to the Chief Secretary on January 9, asking the State government to consider discontinuing the bonus given to paddy. After Stalin raised this during his Assembly election campaign, Nirmala on Sunday alleged that he was raising a factually baseless and politically motivated allegation.

Strongly criticising Nirmala’s contention on Monday, Stalin termed her response on the issue a "blatant lie". “I have not stated anything that is not present in that letter. Nor is there any need for me to. While you have stated… that it is up to the State governments to consider bonus above MSP to paddy farmers and nobody has taken away such rights, the letter sent to us clearly asked us - to review the existing bonus policy of the State Government and consider discontinuing the bonus on paddy,” he said.