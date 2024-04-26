Row over lack of booth agents; BJP's Vinoj flays AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar

CHENNAI: BJP state secretary and Chennai Central candidate Vinoj P Selvam on Friday flayed the deputy Leader of Opposition and AIADMK MLA RB Udhayakumar for his remarks against the saffron party.

"There is not even a person in the AIADMK alliance (DMDK) in all the 1,300 polling stations in Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency on the polling day April 19. But, the BJP did a commendable field work by appointing agents in all the polling stations and booths. He (RB Udhayakumar) has mastered the art of talking about anything without knowing the fact, " Vinoj told reporters after inaugurating 'Neer Mor Pandhal' near Teynampet signal alluding to the RB Udhayakumar's criticism that the BJP does not have enough booth agents to check the voter list.

Further, the BJP leader said the work of preparing the missing list of whose names have been deleted is going on.

"Many people have confirmed that their names have been deleted from the voter list. Those who will vote for BJP, their names were removed from the list, " he alleged.

Slamming the ruling DMK government, the BJP candidate said a worse situation is developing in Tamil Nadu which creates social disorder.

"Drug trafficking is high in Tamil Nadu. Transport of narcotics to various cities via Chennai has been confirmed. A bad situation is developing in Tamil Nadu which creates social disorder. The main reason for this is DMK's mismanagement. There is an unsafe environment for the police in Tamil Nadu. This drug addiction should be brought under control, " he said.

He also said many candidates in DMK will scream after June 4, when the poll results will be declared.