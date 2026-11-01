Row erupts over Minister Rajmohan's Rs 5-cr bribe claim for cultural body post

CHENNAI: A political controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu on Sunday following a viral video wherein Minister A Rajmohan claimed he was offered a Rs 5 crore bribe for the post of President of the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram.
The speech was delivered during the Tamil Nadu Day celebrations held at the Egmore Museum in Chennai.
In the widely circulated clip, Rajmohan can be heard revealing that an unnamed individual approached his friend and colleague Loyola Mani, Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, seeking the top cultural post in exchange for the hefty sum.
In the widely circulated clip, the minister can be heard revealing that an unnamed individual approached him seeking the top cultural post in exchange for the hefty sum.
"I haven't told anyone this before, only brother Loyola Mani knows about this," he said adding "Someone asked Mani for the Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram president post, offering Rs 5 crore to me."
Rajmohan said he laughed off the offer, telling Mani that the government would not give the post to an unsuitable candidate even if offered Rs 500 crore.
He noted that the position was instead awarded to prominent folk singer Pushpavanam Kuppusamy based purely on merit, without taking a single rupee.
However, the minister's open admission of receiving a multi-crore bribe offer, without naming the individual or indicating whether it was reported to the authorities, has triggered a row.
Critics and political observers are taking to social media to mount pressure, demanding that Rajmohan disclose the identity of the person and file a formal complaint.
In a X post, BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy questioned the minister's responsibility, asking if a complaint shouldn't be filed against the person who attempted to offer the Rs 5 crore bribe and Loyola Mani, who allegedly acted as an intermediary.
"Does the minister know or not that receiving a bribe is a crime, and offering a bribe is also a crime?," Thirupathy posted on X.
DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai demanded that the identity of the person who made the offer be publicised.
He urged both Minister Rajmohan and Mani to file a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), pointing out that under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, any promise to bribe a public servant is an offense.
The Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram is a state-run body dedicated to promoting and preserving traditional Tamil arts, literature, music, and theatre