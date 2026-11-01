Row erupts over Minister Rajmohan's Rs 5-cr bribe claim for cultural body post

The speech was delivered during the Tamil Nadu Day celebrations held at the Egmore Museum in Chennai.

In the widely circulated clip, Rajmohan can be heard revealing that an unnamed individual approached his friend and colleague Loyola Mani, Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, seeking the top cultural post in exchange for the hefty sum.

In the widely circulated clip, the minister can be heard revealing that an unnamed individual approached him seeking the top cultural post in exchange for the hefty sum.

"I haven't told anyone this before, only brother Loyola Mani knows about this," he said adding "Someone asked Mani for the Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram president post, offering Rs 5 crore to me."

Rajmohan said he laughed off the offer, telling Mani that the government would not give the post to an unsuitable candidate even if offered Rs 500 crore.