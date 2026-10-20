Routine disciplinary action can’t be termed abetment of suicide, says Madras HC

According to the prosecution, the petitioner and other accused had allegedly harassed a junior engineer by rejecting his leave applications, marking him absent, and initiating disciplinary proceedings against him. Unable to bear the alleged mental distress, the employee died by suicide after jumping in front of a train.

Before his death, he had sent an email to the Director General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, naming the accused as responsible for his death.

The GRP inspector in Tambaram initially registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which was subsequently altered to Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to abetment of suicide.