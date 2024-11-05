Rousing reception at Coimbatore sign of DMK’s resounding victory in 2026: CM Stalin

COIMBATORE: Talking to reporters after launching various schemes and interacting with party leaders on poll preparations in Coimbatore, Chief Minister MK Stalin said he is confident that DMK will emerge victorious in the 2026 Assembly polls.

In a brief interaction with the media, after participating in a closed-door meeting with party functionaries at a marriage hall in Podanur, Stalin said DMK would come to power again.

Referring to the rousing reception given to him, Stalin said that it is proof enough that DMK will form government again in 2026. Positively responding to demands by the gold manufacturing sector, Stalin said their needs would be taken care of.

“Their demand to establish a gold jewel park will be considered,” he said.

The Chief Minister also chaired a meeting with ministers and officials at the District Collector's office in Coimbatore to review the progress of various development works.

Udhayanidhi's jibe at Vijay

Taking to the stage at Thiruvennainallur, located 36 km away from Vikravandi where actor-turned-politician Vijay conducted his maiden conference, Deputy Chief Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin fired his first salvo at TVK claiming that DMK is the sole target of parties hailing from Delhi or from within the State.

Addressing the DMK cadre after inaugurating former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's bronze statue in Thiruvennainallur village in Villupuram district, Udhayanidhi Stalin used a veiled reference against Vijay.

Whether it is outsiders coming from Delhi or insiders hailing from within the State, all target DMK for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, but ultimately DMK will emerge victorious, the DMK youth wing secretary said.

“All the alliances they form are against DMK. But they can’t take away DMK’s victory in the 2026 Assembly elections,” he added.

Stalin Junior exuded confidence and said the DMK-led front would win 200 Assembly constituencies in the 2026 Assembly elections.

He further appealed to the cadre to keep inaugurating Karunanidhi’s statues across the State and popularise his achievements among people.

State Minister for Forests, K Ponmudy, MLAs Anniyur Siva, Lakshmanan and others accompanied Udhayanidhi.