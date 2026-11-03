Rotting 250-tonne onion exposes TVK govt: Edappadi K Palaniswami

In a statement, Palaniswami said the government had announced that it would procure onions from northern states and sell them at subsidised rates through fair price shops to contain the sharp rise in market prices.

He alleged that a goods train had transported around 250 tonnes of onions procured last week to Chennai and kept them at a warehouse in Korukkupet for distribution to other districts. However, the onions had not been unloaded from the lorries for three days and were allegedly going to waste. He said 10 lorries carrying the onions had remained stranded at the location, resulting in the wastage of public money.