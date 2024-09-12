Rotary Serenity Cup: St. Bede’s, Jeppiaar Matric reach final

CHENNAI: MG Nithilan’s unbeaten 120 went in vain as his heroic effort couldn’t prevent his team, Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS), from suffering a 110-run loss to St. Bede’s in the semi-finals of the TAKE Rotary Serenity Cup. In the other semi-final, Jeppiaar Matric beat Nellai Nadar by four wickets.

Set to chase 368, Lalaji Memorial could only manage 257. Nithilan forged a useful partnership of 108 runs for the sixth wicket with PC Rohit who made 66 (90b, 8x4). St. Bede’s skipper V Shavin took three wickets for 33, while left-arm spinner S Prabanjan took three for 101.

Brief scores: St. Bede’s 367 bt Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) 257 in 79 overs (MG Nithilan 120 not out, PC Rohit 66, V Shavin 3/33, S Prabanjan 3/101); Nellai Nadar 171 lost to Jeppiaar Matric 172/6 in 49.5 overs (CK Vishal 62)