    Rotary Serenity Cup: St. Bede’s, Jeppiaar Matric reach final

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Sep 2024 3:20 PM GMT
    M.G. Nithilan (Omega, NIOS 120 not out)

    CHENNAI: MG Nithilan’s unbeaten 120 went in vain as his heroic effort couldn’t prevent his team, Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS), from suffering a 110-run loss to St. Bede’s in the semi-finals of the TAKE Rotary Serenity Cup. In the other semi-final, Jeppiaar Matric beat Nellai Nadar by four wickets.

    Set to chase 368, Lalaji Memorial could only manage 257. Nithilan forged a useful partnership of 108 runs for the sixth wicket with PC Rohit who made 66 (90b, 8x4). St. Bede’s skipper V Shavin took three wickets for 33, while left-arm spinner S Prabanjan took three for 101.

    Brief scores: St. Bede’s 367 bt Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) 257 in 79 overs (MG Nithilan 120 not out, PC Rohit 66, V Shavin 3/33, S Prabanjan 3/101); Nellai Nadar 171 lost to Jeppiaar Matric 172/6 in 49.5 overs (CK Vishal 62)

    MG NithilanLalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS)St. Bede’sTAKE Rotary Serenity Cup
    DTNEXT Bureau

