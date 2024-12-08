Rotary club to plant 10,000 saplings in college

CHENNAI: A total of 10,000 saplings were planted in a college in Pallavaram on Saturday to promote urban forestry and environmental development.

The event themed, Magizhankaadu – Mannin Marangal, was organised by the Rotary Club of Chennai Velachery and Central along with Madha Arts and Science College, Tharapakam.

Across the campus, 7,500 tree saplings were planted and the remaining would be planted within two days. More than 500 students participated in the plantation drive.

Deepak Srivastva, principal chief conservator of forest and member secretary, Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority was the chief guest of the event along with other members of the Rotary club. I Karunanithi, Pallavaram MLA was the guest of honour for the event.

All students who participated in the event were given certificates of participation as a token of appreciation for their contribution.