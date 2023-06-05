Rope car system on the anvil at The Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Tourists visiting The Nilgiris may soon enjoy the marvellous aerial view of the sweeping forests and sprawling tea gardens, if plans to establish a rope car system between the Valley View and Doddabetta peak materialises.

More than 40% of tourists to Ooty visit the peak during seasonal holidays. The implementation of ropeway travel would most likely give a boost to the local economy dependent on the tourist sector.

The Tamil Nadu Tourist Department (TTDC) has entrusted ITCOT Limited, Chennai, to prepare Techno-Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) for the establishment of ropeway system. “Work is underway for initiating adventure activities in Ooty Boat House and so is a feasibility study on the rope car system,” said D Uma Shankar, district tourism officer, The Nilgiris.

Another official of the tourism department pointed out that around 30 lakh tourists visit Ooty annually, which grows at 10% each year. “A large number of tourists visit Doddabetta for its scenic beauty. Hence, it’s considered a suitable location for implementing the ropeway system. Based on the projected tourist flow, the capacity of the system would be around 340 passengers per hour,” the official added.

Among the various ropeway models currently available, ‘fixed grip mono-cable pulsating system’, was considered feasible during the study, in terms of technology, cost, operation and maintenance.

“A cabin, either semi-closed or enclosed, can seat upto 6 and also have a standing room to reach full capacity. Local people will be engaged for various activities during the operation phase,” added the official. “This will also generate employment opportunities for private cabs, shopkeepers, guides and other commercial ventures. Business activities will flourish, which would generate more employment for the locals.”

The Doddabetta is the highest peak in The Nilgiris located at an altitude of 2,623 metres and at a distance of 10 km from Ooty. The slopes are covered with thick shola thickets.

The Design-Finance-Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (DFBOOT) model is considered the most suitable PPP mode for implementing the ropeway system, has received mixed views from many environmentalists.

“I don’t think the project can disturb wildlife, but it also depends on the route through which the rope car is proposed. There’s no danger of noise pollution or anything hazardous since such facilities already exist in the wildlife area of other countries,” averred Sadiq Ali, managing trustee, Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT).