Roof collapse at govt school building opened only 2 months ago in Krishnagiri injures 3 students

COIMBATORE: Three students suffered injuries after a portion of the roofing plaster fell on their heads during class hours at a government school in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. This incident raises serious questions about the safety and structural stability of the building, which was opened two months ago.

The students, identified as Santhosh, Venkatesh and Manikandan, all studying class 11, sustained injuries to their head and were rushed to Singarapettai Government Hospital for treatment. More than 400 students are studying in the Government Higher Secondary School in Periathallapadi village in Uthangarai Taluk in Krishnagiri.

The new building was constructed under the MP’s constituency development funds. The three students were sutured for their injuries at Singarapettai Government Primary Health Centre and discharged as their condition was stable.

Soon after the incident, more than 50 parents gathered at the school in protest demanding action against the contractor for constructing the building with inferior quality. As they broke into an argument, the school authorities assured them of action.