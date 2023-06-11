Rollback GO restricting time to submit pensioners' life certificate: OPS

CHENNAI: Former CM and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday demanded the State government to withdraw its order that limits the submitting period of life certificates of pensioners and family pensioners.

"The authorities should listen to the views and grievances of the pensioners before passing such an order," he said.

The State Finance Department passed an order on March 31 this year, directing the beneficiaries of the pension schemes to submit the life certificate to the authorities in the month of their retirement.

The government has given a grace period of one month to complete the procedure and it has been further said that those who failed to do so would stop getting the pension.

"The GO says that those who retired between April and June can submit the life certificate in July month, but it did not mention persons who retired between January and March. This GO has caused distress among the pensioners and family pensioners," said OPS in a statement.

"It would cause grave inconvenience to the pensioners, who have gone to their native place or moved with their children outside the state, to submit the certificate in the limited period", he said and recalled the previous AIADMK regime's order passed on March 26, 2020, to extend the period to submit the life certificate to the pensioners to avoid them to go out in hot summer to accomplish this every year.

"The government should consider the welfare of the pensioners and family members and roll back the order," OPS added.